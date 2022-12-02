It’s buying time!

Yes, interest rates have doubled in the past few months. But in relative terms, rates are lower than historic highs (17% when my wife, Susan, and I purchased our first home together). Today, 30-year conventional rates are just over 6% (down from 7% a week ago).

Yes, home prices escalated more than normal over the past few years, but we are now seeing price reductions and homes selling for below asking price. We are also seeing seller concessions, more frequent home inspections and some opportunities for rate buy-downs (more on that later in this article).

For the last couple of years, a median-priced home of $300,000 might get an accepted offer of $350,000. That same home might be purchased today for $275,000. If you calculate a $275,000 loan (minus 10% down) at 6.25%, your P&I (principal and interest) comes to about $1,328/month. At $350,000, with an old rate of 3%, your P&I would have been $1,485 – a difference of only $196/month.

I am also starting to see sellers offering rate buy-downs. There are many variations of this, but it amounts to getting a lower interest rate for a time, or for the life of the loan. Of course, buyers can also buy down their rate, but it’s always nicer if you can get others to pay. If a lower rate is purchased for a year or more, hopefully by then, rates might be lower and refinancing available. Hopefully household income will be higher as well. I’ve seen TV lenders offer loan buydowns, but rest assured, it will be you who pays for it one way or another.

