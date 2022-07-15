Ishikawa Trio performs Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society's Summer Jazz Series continues at 7 p.m. Monday with a performance by the Masa Ishikawa Trio at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

The Ishikawa Trio has been performing at concerts and musical venues across the country. The group performs a wide selection of jazz standards along with Masa's original compositions and arrangements, which illustrate his interests and influences on various musical styles ranging from Swing, Afro Cuban, Funk and Hip-Hop to traditional Japanese music.

Band members include Masa Ishikawa (keyboard and composer), Bobby Scharmann (bass) and Justin G. Jones (drums).

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.