Is 25% too much?

A banner outside a cemetery has recently promoted a 25% discount. Many may be enticed by this offer, but it has caused a lot of thinking on my part; in fact, almost 10% of my daily allocated brain power. The promotion is a discount on a necessary piece of real estate, but moving into this neighborhood is so … final.
What if we were required to pour our entire lives into an abyss? Would a discount of 25% be possible? If so, which days, months, years? Would people be trimmed? Events? How difficult it is to contemplate the appropriate deletions.
Consider childhood … we have all “suffered” in our younger years and learned the importance of family and loving support. Adolescence brought lessons of friendship as others with common interests were sought. Work ethics and relationship building began to be significant in adulthood. Standards of living formed as we advanced to adulthood and steps to bright (or tarnished) futures were assembled. If we reached the “Golden Years,” well, there are certain snarky comments reserved as to what defines “Golden,” but I digress. Wisdom and grandchildren are bright and just rewards for a life well lived.
Every story, every life, has a struggle, or we would not be human:
• Thomas Edison was told by his teachers he was “too stupid to learn anything.”
• Albert Einstein didn’t speak until he was 4 years old and was thought to be mentally handicapped.
• Charlie Chaplin was abandoned by his father at 2, and at 7 he was sent to a workhouse.
• Fred Astaire was told he “couldn’t act, was slightly bald and danced just a little.”
• Whoopi Goldberg and Keanu Reeves dropped out of high school.
Could anyone ever believe these individuals dwelled on their dark times and wished to erase them from their existence? Not possible. Thomas Edison said, “I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.” Now, this is attitude!
Think about it … would you trade one smile, one gentle touch or one positive encouragement from a family member, friend or stranger? Moments change lives, and lives may not be minimalized … not one single percent. So how do we discount life and squeeze all our years into a single and final resting place?
We don’t. Remarkably, humanity keeps going forward, learning from mistakes and celebrating successes. The next time you feel you have been slapped in the face or pushed to the end of your limits, look around. A full 100% of the world has been disappointed at one time or another. Go ahead … Google successful people who have failed. Each successful achievement has at least one negative anecdote inscribed. A full 100% of life is what we make it, by ourselves or with the support of others. When you are 75% happy, will you stop pursuing the other 25%? Let us hope not. Statistically, morally and realistically, we all want the 100%.
Robbie Nathan, a consultant at Bridge to Better Living, is a plethora of percentages and helps those wanting to enjoy quality of life as they age. She’s content with her “failures” and includes them in her 100%. Contact her at robbie@BridgetoBetterLiving.com