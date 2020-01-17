Is 25% too much?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Charlie Chaplin was abandoned by his father at 2, and at 7 he was sent to a workhouse.

• Fred Astaire was told he “couldn’t act, was slightly bald and danced just a little.”

• Whoopi Goldberg and Keanu Reeves dropped out of high school.

Could anyone ever believe these individuals dwelled on their dark times and wished to erase them from their existence? Not possible. Thomas Edison said, “I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.” Now, this is attitude!

Think about it … would you trade one smile, one gentle touch or one positive encouragement from a family member, friend or stranger? Moments change lives, and lives may not be minimalized … not one single percent. So how do we discount life and squeeze all our years into a single and final resting place?