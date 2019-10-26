It’s not often that Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members can say they handled a tough course, but the Sept. 25 LSMGL Shamble event took advantage of the forward tees to record some low scores for the full U-Pik field of 128 golfers. Great weather and course conditions also contributed to their success. The Iron Horse Golf Club at Ashland has become a familiar favorite for the league.
Dean Muller won the pin prize for closest to the hole on the second shot on No. 18, and Bob Wesslund won the prize for longest putt on No. 9. The next Fun Day was Oct. 7 at Hillcrest Country Club, followed by Eagle Hills in Papillion Oct. 9.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 100-Steve Ferris, Kevin Barker, Andy Anderson and Don Sackett; second place, score 105-Pat Swift, JJ Johnson, Dan Stahr and Robert James; third place, score 105-Paul Liess, Jim Tenopir, Paul Young and Bud Dahlstrom.
Flight B-First place, score 100-Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Steve Mayer and Bob Coleman; second place, score 101-Hal Teague, Bill Allen, Loy Forster and Denny Quick; third place, score 102-Al Hulbert, Clark Wells, Jim Haug and Dave Bartholomai.
Flight C-First place, score 104-Tim Spoeneman, John Fink, Dewey Zerr and Gary Roller; second place, score 105-Don Corbin, Doc Ellis, Kent Davenport and Wes Galligan; third place, score 106-Mike Hopkins, Louie Kipper, Bob Brockley and Bob Swan.