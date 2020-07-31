Iron Horse yields low scores for LSMGL Fun Day

A move to the white tees helped a full U-Pik field of 128 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members score low at a July 27 Scramble event at Iron Horse Golf Course by Ashland.
Great weather and course conditions also contributed to members’ success, but the Ashland stop has become a familiar favorite for the league. This event was a challenge for organizers as well as Brian Kuta’s staff with an emphasis on masks and social distancing to prevent the COVID-19 virus.
As in the previous three events, the senior golfers did a good job maintaining a focus on established guidelines. Two pin prizes were awarded for closest to the hole on No. 2, won by Ron Cunningham, and the longest putt on No. 9, won by Dennis Witfoth. The next Fun Day will be Aug. 10 at Beatrice Country Club.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 55-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; second place, score 56-Allan Klusman, George Hill, Marvin Jacques and D.R. Correll; third place, score 56-Byron Vanier, Jerry Elfring, Tom Johnson and Tim Ryder.
Flight B-First place, score 57-Pat Swift, Robert James, Jim Johnson and Gordon Winters; second place, score 60-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Mike Dalton and Gary Roller; third place, score 60-Terry Waak, Gary McCown, Gary Hamilton and Verdell Schramm.
Flight C-First place, score 59-Ron Garner, Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan and Tom Hagewood; second place, score 61-Bud Shipman, Dan Bunde, Tom Brewer and Dennis Witfoth; third place, score 64-Arnold Ehlers, Randy Stubbs, Craig Pope and Jerry Brase.
