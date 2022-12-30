 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intro to Nebraska Water Center Zoom program Jan. 10

Join Conservation Nebraska and the Nebraska Water Center in a Zoom program, and explore hot topics regarding Nebraska’s water and what the Water Center is doing to address them.

From rural and urban water quality to flooding, drought and everything in between, this four-part series will cover these issues starting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Ann Briggs and Crystal Powers of the Nebraska Water Center will introduce participants to the work being done by the Center to tackle these challenges while providing an overview of the sessions to come.

Register at https://bit.ly/3WPXZam.

