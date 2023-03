Have you ever read the rules of an organization – the Bylaws and Standing Rules? Did you understand it all?

All are welcome to join in a short Star City Parliamentarians business meeting and presentation on “Interpretation of Bylaws” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Rock ‘n Joe’s Coffee, 84th and Glynoaks Drive.

No cost to attend. For more information, contact Cindy at 402-310-8951.