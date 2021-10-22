International Footprinters award remembers Officer Herrera

The International Footprinters Association Officer of the Year Award for 2020-2021 was presented posthumously to the family of Lincoln Police Department Officer Mario Herrera last weekend.
Officer Herrera died Sept. 7, 2020, nearly two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant for a murder suspect in Lincoln on Aug. 26, 2020.
He was nominated for the international award by Capitol City Footprinters Chapter #44. The selection marked a first in the nearly 54-year history of the Lincoln-based chapter.
The announcement was made Oct. 15 at the local chapter’s 45th annual Law Enforcement Awards and 18th annual Dispatcher Recognition dinner at the Crooked Creek Golf Course Clubhouse. On a national scale, last week also marked the remembrance of Officer Herrera and other fallen officers at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.
Chapter #44 – one of 20 in the nation and the only one of its kind in Nebraska – also received the 2021 Judge Elvin Sheehy Award for Best Achievement by a Chapter of 50 or fewer members.
Locally, the chapter honored six law enforcement officers and three dispatchers at its annual banquet. Summaries follow:
Firefighter/EMT Brian Wojtasek
Lincoln Fire & Rescue
Qualifications: Devoted to helping teach the Technical Rescue Training Program for truck companies across the city, Wojtasek helped develop the curriculum and also recruited and helped train other instructors.
Investigator Gary Bergmeier
Nebraska State Patrol
Qualifications: A 19-year veteran officer, he is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division as a new entrant investigator. He has been involved since 2019 with the national Truckers Against Trafficking organization to identify individuals caught in the web of human trafficking. In 2019, a dozen individuals were arrested as a result of the undercover operations; eight such arrests have been made in 2021.
Officer Joshua Fullerton
Lincoln Police Department
Qualifications: An 11-year veteran of the LPD, he was cited for leadership and excellence as a member of the Southwest Team. One of just five K9 handlers for the department, he had the highest number of K9 calls and the most time spent on K9 calls among handlers during the first five months of 2020.
Deputy Troy Bailey
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department
Qualifications: He served the citizens of Nebraska for 33 years: 25 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 4 ½ years with the Lexington Police Department, one year with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and two years with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Deputy Bailey, 53, suffered a heart attack Sept. 8, 2020, and passed away three days later. The award was presented posthumously to his family. “Troy’s passing left more than just a vacancy at the Sheriff’s Office – we lost a piece of each of us,” Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner wrote in his nomination letter.
Corporal Austin LeCalsey
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
Qualifications: The Omaha Correctional Center corrections officer started his career in October 2013, and is a dedicated member of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT), one of two tactical teams trained to respond to emergencies throughout the agency. “Words frequently used to describe Corporal LeCalsey are ‘dependable,’ ‘trustworthy’ and a ‘solid performer,’” Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes wrote in his nomination letter.
Officer Blake Pair
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department
Qualifications: A member of the UNLPD since 2017, Officer Pair was cited for his competence and composure during difficult situations. His quick actions are credited with saving the lives of a gunshot victim in 2020 and a stabbing victim in April 2021. He has developed and provided training to other officers, increasing the level of care to the UNL community, and he helped create a proposal that led to tactical medicine bags for all UNLPD patrol vehicles.
Dispatcher Alli Schultze
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department
Qualifications: A member of the UNLPD dispatch team for eight-plus years, Schultze is also the Training Lead, a position that requires recording training hours, creating and revising training standards, and working with trainers and trainees.
Dispatcher Taylor Gregg
Lincoln-Lancaster Communication Center
Qualifications: She was cited for helping with CPR certification and re-certification, as well as creating and executing a difficult remedial call-take training plan this year, the first one of its kind.
Dispatcher Stacy Frost
Nebraska State Patrol
Qualifications: She joined the NSP dispatch center in July 2016, bringing dispatch knowledge and experiences after several years with the Nevada State Patrol. She was cited for her confidence and composure during high-stress situations, including a Feb. 20, 2021 incident in which her performance helped ensure the safety of NSP and other law enforcement officers at the scene of a Lincoln gas station robbery in which shots were fired.