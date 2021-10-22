International Footprinters award remembers Officer Herrera

Qualifications: Devoted to helping teach the Technical Rescue Training Program for truck companies across the city, Wojtasek helped develop the curriculum and also recruited and helped train other instructors.

Investigator Gary Bergmeier

Nebraska State Patrol

Qualifications: A 19-year veteran officer, he is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division as a new entrant investigator. He has been involved since 2019 with the national Truckers Against Trafficking organization to identify individuals caught in the web of human trafficking. In 2019, a dozen individuals were arrested as a result of the undercover operations; eight such arrests have been made in 2021.

Officer Joshua Fullerton

Lincoln Police Department

Qualifications: An 11-year veteran of the LPD, he was cited for leadership and excellence as a member of the Southwest Team. One of just five K9 handlers for the department, he had the highest number of K9 calls and the most time spent on K9 calls among handlers during the first five months of 2020.

Deputy Troy Bailey

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department