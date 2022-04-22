International artist's show opens May 6 at Metro Gallery

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will open a new show featuring art by international artist Liudmila Kuznetsova with a reception from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, including music by Tony Church from 5-7 p.m.

Kuznetsova is renowned as a colorist. Her specialties are landscapes and portraits. She has shown on several continents, and her works are in major public collections, museums, galleries and private collections.

She trained for years at the Moscow School of Art. Metro Gallery assembled the show from various sources in Europe and the U.S. Her media for this show are oils and vivid acrylics.

“We contacted the artist a year ago,” says Metro Gallery principal Dean Settle. “Our show has come together as her other shows around the world have closed. Some of the material came from Scottsdale, some from Europe, some from Russia. Liudmila Kuznetsova is one of the foremost colorists in the world. Metro Gallery is honored to hang this show.”

The artist cannot travel for this opening, but friends will be there. Kuznetsova’s work will be on display throughout May during regular hours Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

Established in 2012 at 1316 N St., Metro Gallery has grown from just a few hundred art pieces to close to 4,000 pieces at 10 locations. Everyone is welcome at the Metro Gallery. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery's services include hanging art, cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, and liquidating art for estates. To learn more, visit MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.

