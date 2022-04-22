The housing market has faced a lot of difficulties lately. Rising property taxes, the cost of materials for new construction and now rising interest rates are just a few speed bumps in the process of buying or selling a home. Rising mortgage interest rates are nothing to fear, and a broad knowledge of the topic will ease anxiety when buying or selling a home.

Interest rates and buyers

Rising interest rates mean affordability decreases. When interest rates rise, the amount you can borrow decreases. If you are lucky enough to still be able to afford the same amount, your monthly payments will be more expensive.

There are a few ways to keep your payments low. One way is to put a bigger down payment on your home. This reduces the amount you need to borrow and can lower your monthly payments. Another way is to stretch out your mortgage for more time. This will ultimately cost you more in interest through the life of the mortgage but can reduce the amount you pay each month. If you are wondering what you can afford or what your payments might be, give me a call at 402-759-2219. I work with very knowledgeable lenders who would be happy to assist you.

Interest rates and sellers

Rising interest rates mean buyers can afford less. This could potentially lead to fewer people qualified to purchase certain houses. With fewer qualified buyers, sellers may see a decrease in the number of offers as well as offers that are closer to the asking price.

Interest rates on the rise

When interest rates rise, mortgages become more expensive. This, in turn, makes it costlier for home buyers. When homes cost more, the demand for homes decreases. This can result in a decrease in the housing market, and may increase sellers' need to reduce the price of their homes to attract more buyers. Even though interest rates are rising, we are still in a low interest rate period. With these rate hikes, the supply in the greater Lincoln housing market is still very tight. Now is a great time to sell and buy. I would love to assist you with both. Give me a call, 402-759-2219.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0