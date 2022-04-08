'Inside the Box' at WallSpace-LNK thru April 30

Sometimes thinking inside the box can be a very good thing. Fitting things into a defined space can create intriguing connections, mysterious mixes or simply pleasing pairings. Lincoln artist Michael Farrell, known for photographic and documentary film work, offers “Over 50 Years of Fitting In” this month at WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery & Salon, 1624 S. 17th St.

More than 100 assembled objects invite viewers to find meaning in sometimes curious combinations. Farrell’s assembled objects have generated interest and respect in the arts community for more than three decades. After his first exhibition at (then) University Place Arts Center in 1991, he received a Nebraska Arts Council visual artist’s fellowship and positive reviews for this unconventional work. Several of the objects on exhibit were featured in the Sheldon Art Museum’s “It’s Surreal Thing: The Temptation of Objects” in 2014. Others have never been seen on public display.

The assembled works are accompanied by large format black-and-white “photographic arrangements” that continue the conversation about the meaning of objects in a confined space. Farrell is offering these unique objects for sale in celebration of his 50 years of living and working in our community.

Farrell’s work in photography, drawing, collage and assemblage has been exhibited at Great Plains Art Museum, Joslyn Art Museum, Lux Center for the Arts, Museum of Nebraska Art, Wyoming State Museum and, most recently, in juried shows at the Amanda Smith Gallery in Johnson City, Texas. His work is included in private collections throughout the region.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit Wallspace-LNK.com or email mfarrell.1st@gmail.com.

