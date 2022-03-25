INK'D: Artwork and Monologues show coming April 1

Angels Theatre Company, in partnership with Turbine Flats, will host "INK’D: Artwork and Monologues," a First Friday event on April 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

Ink is a means of expression of both the tattoo artist and the playwright. INK’D will feature artwork by Marie Kisling, Russ Oberg, Jessica Coleman, Micah Snyder and others.

Short monologues on the subject of tattoos written by the Angels Theatre Company Playwrighting Collective will be read at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. by Katy Morehouse, Mike Keating, Harry Heafer, Marie Kisling, Maribel Cruz, David Chapelle and Gretchen Foley.

“Tattoos are a way of storytelling and can be a visual invitation to deeper connection,” said Angels board member Kathy Disney. “Theatre serves the same purpose through the written and spoken word. Angels Theatre Company is committed to encouraging these commonalities and connections between different art forms.”

The public is encouraged to attend. The mission of Angels Theatre Company is to create engaging theatre to promote artistic growth, foster community relationships and raise social awareness. Angels Theatre Company nurtures and celebrates theatre artists while engaging our community in live theatre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0