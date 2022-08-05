Inflation, recession, interest rates – the news

We have been reading a lot about the state of our economy and how it affects us, especially as it affects home buyers and sellers (my business).

Interest rates have risen to over 5%. Our friends at Charter West provided us a way to buy your rate down. One of our Coldwell Banker builders is offering a 1.5% reduction in the financing. Here is how it works and how you can do this if taking out a loan to purchase a home – new or existing.

Using a $100,000 loan as a base example, you could buy down the interest rate by purchasing the deduction at $1,000 per 0.25%. It will take 47 months for the cost of “paying it down” to hit the point where, thereafter, you would be realizing the savings. So, if you are planning to stay long term, and if you have the cash to buy the reduced price, it may make sense.

Interest rates are not coupled hand-in-hand with the Fed rate, but they seem to mirror each other somewhat. That said, we may see higher rates in the near future. To put it in perspective, my wife and I purchased our first home together in the ‘80s and paid 17% on an adjustable rate (it could have gone up even further)!

What will happen to home sales in Lincoln is anybody’s guess, but it seems to be traveling back toward normal (whatever that is). In my 20 years as a Realtor, I have seen (in 2007-08) a period of where there were far more sellers, many in distress, to the last few years, where competition to purchase a home was feverish and our homes appreciated at double digits, and people were still lining up to buy them.

My prediction is with rising interest rates and threat of a new recession, we will soon get back to “normal,” where there are about as many homes for sale as there are people wanting to buy them, and at a fair price.

Owning your own home, in the long run, has always been the best hedge against inflation or recession, and should be your greatest investment.

For more information and experienced advice, and to help you buy or sell your home, please call.