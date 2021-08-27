Inaugural Goldenride from Lincoln to Beatrice set for Sept. 18-19

Have you ever wanted to try a multi-day bicycle event but were hesitant to try for various reasons? Goldenride, Bike Walk Nebraska’s inaugural fundraising event, may be the perfect ride for you, your friends and your family.

Set for Sept. 18-19, Goldenride takes cyclists of all skill levels on a two-day cycling adventure through beautiful rural Nebraska. Cyclists will bike from Lincoln to Beatrice on the Homestead Trail, stay overnight in Beatrice, and return to Lincoln the following day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bike Walk Nebraska’s bicycle tourism initiatives.

Goldenride includes a pre-ride kickoff party with live music on Friday night at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln; rest stops in Roca, Cortland and Pickrell; camping at Chautauqua Park; shuttles to hotels; gear transport; sag support; a hot shower truck, Oktoberfest party at Stone Hollow Brewery in Beatrice plus meals. Tent service from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is also available for an extra cost.

Bike Walk Nebraska Executive Director Julie Harris said the event will have a fun and relaxed atmosphere that will appeal to a wide range of bicyclists, from the novice to the experienced.