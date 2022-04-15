 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I Love My Dog Expo supports Domesti-PUPS

  • 0
I Love My Dog Expo supports Domesti-PUPS

Bernie, a sheltie, chases a cloth "lure" around a course at the I Love My Dog Expo, a fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS, April 9 at the Lancaster Event Center. The lure course was a new demonstration this year. The two-day Expo also included several other training demonstrations, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping from vendors who showcased their products and services for dogs while helping to promote responsible dog ownership. Watch for more details and photos in the May L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Thursday, April 28.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forgotten woman

Forgotten woman

This is the story of a forgotten woman. She lived next door to me; I lived in the end apartment of building No. 2, and she lived in the end ap…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News