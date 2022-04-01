I Love My Dog Expo coming April 9-10

Domesti-PUPS’ I Love My Dog Expo, a family-friendly event for dog lovers, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Well-behaved, fully vaccinated dogs are welcome on a short leash no longer than 6 feet. Guests will find entertainment, games, training demonstrations, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping from vendors that will showcase their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership.

A new demonstration this year will be Lure Coursing, in which dogs chase a moving "lure" through an obstacle course.

Proceeds benefit Domesti-PUPS, a Lincoln-based service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.

For more details, see ilovemydogexpo.com.

