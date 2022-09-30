I’d like to buy your house!

Nearly every property owner I know has had multiple offers to purchase their home even though the home isn’t officially “for sale.”

Inquiries often come on what looks like a handwritten letter on yellow note paper. Some just post signs around town. Recently, I’ve been getting phone calls. I kindly reply, “No, I am not the least bit interested in selling. And, I am a Realtor, so thanks and goodbye.”

Are these folks legitimate and ready to offer you a great deal? Years ago, out of curiosity, I decided to attend a free local event put on by a traveling show that promised they could make me a millionaire in real estate without spending any money. I sat through videos of people on their yachts and private jets, and mansions in exotic places, saying I could be "just like them." Easy peasy.

The showmen explained the gist of the trick: Sucker someone to sell you their house for pennies on the dollar. Use their bullet proof contract that says you can back out with no penalty at any time, then find someone willing to purchase the property for much more than you paid, and schedule a simultaneous closing where you walk out laughing to the bank (or maybe the yacht lot). And, of course if you can’t find a sugar-daddy, you walk away not having to go through with the purchase. No need to use a Realtor in any of this.

After I had heard enough, especially that I really needed to sign up for their "not free" seminar in another town to fully train me and provide me with the tools to become a millionaire (like them), I got up to leave, only to find myself blocked at the door and out in the hall, peppered with questions and rational reasoning. “So, you don’t like money?” “What would you do with your new riches?” I did manage to escape.

My theory is that these cold-calling and letter-sending people are looking to offer you nothing for your home, then back out if they can’t find an investor ready to write the check.

If you are truly interested in selling your property, call my partner, Kim Soucie, or me, and we will work to get you a fair price, minus the hassles.