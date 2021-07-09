Hyde Memorial Observatory reopens today

The Hyde Memorial Observatory on South Shore Road at Holmes Lake Park will resume regular public programs today, July 10, after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The observatory at 3701 S. 70th St. is free to the public Saturday evenings year-round except on major holidays. Observatory hours change seasonally:

• March 15 through Aug. 31 – Sundown to 11 p.m.

• Sept. 1-30 – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Oct. 1 through March 14 – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In July, visitors will use telescopes on the observing deck to view the planet Saturn and deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae that are visible in Lincoln’s summer sky. In the classroom, volunteers will lead programs on the latest sky news, Saturn, and the summer constellations.

Hyde Memorial Observatory is operated by volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should complete the Parks and Recreation volunteer form or email jkelley@lincoln.ne.gov. Equipment and programs are funded by donations.

For more Hyde Observatory details, visit hydeobservatory.info or call 402-441-7094. For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

