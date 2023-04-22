The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners will host the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at more than 4,000 sites nationwide Saturday, April 22, to safely collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

In Lincoln, the Drug Take Back site will be the Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5010 O St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their home of unneeded medications – those that are old, unwanted or expired – that too often become a gateway to addiction.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception in 2010.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find another collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.