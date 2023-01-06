Hy-Vee dietitians offer free vitamin D screenings

Hy-Vee is offering events in January to help people get a jumpstart on their health goals.

With the start of the New Year, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will offer 1,000 free vitamin D screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In Lincoln, the screenings are provided at Hy-Vee stores at 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that helps support strong bones, facilitate normal immune function and aid in calcium absorption. Screenings are administered via a simple finger stick. Registration is required and can be made online.

Hy-Vee dietitians will hold other events throughout the month to promote healthy lifestyles in the New Year. To learn more about Hy-Vee’s other dietitian events and services, go to www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx and search by location.