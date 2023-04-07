Staff from the Food Bank of Lincoln and Lincoln Hy-Vee stores assisted Lincoln Police in handing out the hams at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Through its annual Hams for the Holidays initiative, Hy-Vee is providing 6,600 hams to Feeding America member food banks to help families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region. The initiative is part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge launched earlier this month and continuing through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals to the Feeding America network of partner food banks across the Midwest.