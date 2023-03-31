University of Nebraska Rowing will host its first spring season Novice, JV and Varsity regatta today, April 1, at the UNL Rowing Center at Pawnee Lake. Men and women will race singles, doubles, fours and eights, starting at 8 a.m. and should finish by noon, depending on weather.

Collegiate crews from the Midwest will compete, rowing a 2,000-meter course. Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on all the teams in this Husker Rowing home opener.

High school and college students from across the state seeking to develop their athleticism in this elite team sport are encouraged to come to the regatta, as well as attend one of the on-the-water, in-the-boat training sessions in June conducted by NU Rowing head coach Eric Jensen.

Athletes new to rowing are considered novices regardless of their year in school. Athletes of all sizes and prowess are welcome to row, including smaller athletes for coxswain positions. At the collegiate level, all “crew” team members train together on and off the water. Those committed to the sport can become elite rowers competing at the regional, national and international levels.

Coaches, athletes and program alumni from Friends of Nebraska Rowing will be available to meet with those interested in learning more about the sport. Rowing is a sport for life. The Nebraska Women's Crew celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023 and has produced female rowers who rowed in the Olympics and across the Atlantic.