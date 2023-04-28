Saint Paul United Methodist Church will conclude its First Friday Spring Concert Series with a performance by the Husker Horn Choir at noon Friday, May 5.

The Husker Horn Choir is an extension of the French Horn Studio at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and consists of UNL horn students, non-majors and community hornists. This performance will include an energetic fanfare by Gary Kuo, a beautiful arrangement of “Ave Maria” by Franz Biebl, and a dramatic reading about a mother bear and her two cubs.

This group performs concerts each year at UNL, at local venues and a seasonal favorite – the Holiday Horns concert at the Capitol Building. The ensemble performs a wide range of works and transcriptions from horn quartets to pieces written for 20 horns. The choir is directed by Dr. Alan Mattingly, professor of horn and interim director of the Glenn Korff School of Music.

An optional “Elegant Lite Lunch” will be available for $5, served from 11:30 a.m.-noon and from 1-1:30 p.m., as well as a photography display by artists from the Noyes Gallery. Concert admission is free, but donations are welcome.

For more details on Saint Paul UMC, visit www.saintpaulumc.org.