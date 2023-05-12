Husker football coach Matt Rhule and three assistant coaches were among the 110 men and women who competed in Lincoln’s two-day pickleball tournament, May Day Melee, last weekend at Peterson Park.

The coaches play several nights a week just outside their offices, but this was the first time the four had played against anyone but themselves, according to Joel Houston, tournament director and president of Pickleball Lincoln.

The two teams – Rhule with Jack Potenza and Josh Bringuel with Adam DiMichele – placed in the middle of their 3.5 skill division (in a 5-point rating system) in their first tournament, Houston said.

Lincoln has 10 permanent public pickleball courts at Peterson Park, near South 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Portable nets are also available at more than half a dozen tennis courts across the city.

Pickleball, a combination of badminton, pingpong and tennis played with a wiffle ball, has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.