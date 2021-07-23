Hunting Heritage Banquet set for July 31

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 25th Hunting Heritage Banquet, sponsored by the Salt Valley Longbeards, will be held July 31 at the Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with social time and games for adults and children. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. A live auction including wildlife artwork, sculptures, outdoor items, furniture, hunting accessories and more will begin about 8:15 p.m.

This is a family event, and youth of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend with their parents. There will be drawings for adult and youth items, including three lifetime permits for youth.

Tickets must be purchased prior to Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://events.nwtf.org/270030-2021 or by contacting Arlyn Uhrmacher at 402-430-0176.

The cost to attend, including a one year membership in NWTF is $55 for an individual, $75 for a couple (one NWTF membership) and $25 for youth under 17 (includes a youth membership). A special sponsor membership can be purchased for $300, which includes some special gifts from NWTF and dinner for two at the Hunting Heritage Banquet.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the banquet.

