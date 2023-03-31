It is only spring, but Nebraska volleyball is in a full swing toward what promises to be an eventful fall season.

The Huskers have just completed one of their most successful beach volleyball seasons, winning three-fourths of their matches in the spread of sand courts all over the country. And now they’re amidst five weeks of indoor spring training before a late April match against Wichita State in a newly constructed arena in Central City, Nebraska.

“We just finished up our beach season, and we’re very lucky to go to Hawaii, California and Alabama. We had the best record we ever had; we were at a .750 percentage,” said Husker assistant volleyball coach Kelly Hunter this past Monday in her first-ever visit with the Lincoln Executive Club at its weekly luncheon at the downtown Graduate Hotel. “I’m not going to say we played great teams the whole time, but we did beat Oregon and we did beat Texas, so that’s good.”

Hunter completed her first season as assistant coach with the Huskers this past December after spending eight of the last nine seasons with the team as either a player or coach. She competed from 2013-2017 as a three-time All-American and two-time national champion in 2015 and 2017 as a setter. After her college graduation, Hunter spent a season playing professionally overseas in Turkey. Then she came back to Nebraska to help coach, initially as a grad assistant, then on a volunteer basis and then as an interim assistant before the December 2021 promotion.

“You name the position, I filled it,” said Hunter, whose mother Lori played volleyball at Nebraska under former Head Coach Terry Pettit. “I learned a lot in this first year as assistant, mostly how to manage my boss – now that’s supposed to be a joke for you guys! I learned a ton in my first year. It’s a much bigger role than I was used to. Learned a lot about myself, and I tried to apply a lot of different stuff into this year.”

Back to the spring, the more experienced Hunter said the Huskers have “six new girls” on the team, including five freshmen and one junior transfer, Merritt Beason from the University of Florida, where she was a two-year starter and captain.

“We have no one who’s even 21 yet – 17 to 20 is our age range,” said Hunter, whose dad Jeff was also an athlete who played baseball for Nebraska. “We’ve got a good bunch. Their demeanor and their competitiveness is different from what we’ve had in the past couple of years, fully refreshing and a little change of pace. They’ve really been impressive so far, and we’ve only been at it for one week with practice. We’ve got four weeks to go until we play out in Central City in the new arena they built. We’re excited to go see that.”

And this is where Hunter took another “swing” at her boss, head coach John Cook, who it appears she likes to have fun with at any opportunity. The rural situation coming up in Central City presented itself, and she couldn’t help herself.

“I think we’re going to make it kind of a cowboy theme, because I don’t know if you guys know, John’s a cowboy now, he’s got two horses, that’s his deal,” Hunter said about Cook, who does have a well-known spread with a horse ranch in Wyoming. “You see we have a roping dummy in the Devaney Center. There will be times when we’re supposed to be doing setter training, that’s John and I, and I’ll look over and he’s just roping … So, I’ll say, ‘alright girls, we’re going to do this ourselves.’”

With the finale to the spring training season being the match in Central City on April 29, the next game on the schedule proves to be historic with the Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30 with two matches being played in Memorial Stadium. Needless to say, it’s never been done before.

“We’re fired up, it’s going to be sweet. We’re excited to get in there … and there’s a lot of moving parts, that’s for sure. I mean, playing an indoor sport outdoors, who knows what can go wrong? I guarantee something will go wrong. We’ve just finally worked out some of the logistics, who’s going to be there, how it’s going to work, what times we’re going to be playing. I don’t know the capacity yet. I don’t think we’re going to open it up to 80,000 right away, but we’ll see.”

Hunter said she’s looking forward to a great turnout for the two games, including Nebraska-Kearney versus Wayne State and UNO versus UNL with a concert afterward, and she believes it will be quite the event.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and sales director for Lincoln Data Centers.