Humanities Nebraska speaker at Second Baptist Church May 21

Sue McLain, owner of Yesterday’s Lady, a vintage fashion museum/store in Beatrice, will present the program “To Top It Off: History of Hats” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 25th St. The program is free and open to the public.

Humanities Nebraska (HN) provides major funding for this program. HN receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and private donations.

In addition to the free program, American Baptist Women’s Ministries will be serving lunch. A donation of $10 for adults and $8 for children to cover the cost of the food is requested. No RSVP is required to attend the program, but contact the church at 402-464-8398 if you would like to join in the lunch.

