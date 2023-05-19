Humanities Nebraska recently awarded grants to nonprofit organizations conducting humanities-based projects around the state.

Lincoln nonprofits receiving HN grants are:

• Asian Community and Cultural Center -- $2,000 for its 2023 Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration, and $5,000 to help fund Untold Migrant Stories in 2023-24.

• History Nebraska -- $8,000 to help bring the “Righting A Wrong” Smithsonian exhibit to Nebraska.

• Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival -- $5,000 to support artist conversations and a video exhibition.

• Nebraska Public Media Foundation -- $5,000 for “Running Toward the Fire” documentary production.

• Stand in for Nebraska -- $6,625 to help fund the Roots to Rise summer camp.

• TADA Productions -- $1,000 for a masterclass with Laurence Juber, “Guitarmania to Beatlemania.”

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln Board of Regents -- $800 to help fund Poetry of Place 2023, and $5,000 to help fund “Threads & Trails: Contemplations of Our Herstories.”

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit celebrating 50 years of helping people explore what connects us and makes us human.

HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.