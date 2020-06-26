Humanities Nebraska awards CARES Act grants to nonprofits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of June 22, Humanities Nebraska has awarded $429,217 in CARES Act dollars to 73 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the federal economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations who are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I have spoken to a number of these organizations, and they have all expressed how crucial this funding is to survive this time of social distancing,” said Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The humanities are vital to maintaining human connections, curiosity and interpersonal communication that vastly improves quality of life, even when we are not able to move about the state as we normally would.”

The Lincoln organizations receiving $63,500 in grants, including those previously published, are listed below:

* American Historical Society of Germans from Russia: $5,000

* Blixt Locally Grown: $2,500

* Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $5,000