Humanities Nebraska (HN) has elected Effie Athanassopoulos of Lincoln to its Council boards of directors.

Athanassopoulos is a long-time Lincoln resident, a dual citizen of Greece and the U.S., and an anthropology professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has been creating new digital resources to facilitate research and public access to Nebraska’s material past.

Athanassopoulos is a fellow of the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities, where she is developing a web resource on 19th to early 20th century artifacts from Nebraska.

In addition, the HN Council elected Graciela Caneriro-Livingston of Lincoln as vice chair. Connie Duncan of Lincoln is immediate past chair.

For information about HN, go to www.humanitiesnebraska.org.