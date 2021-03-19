Humanities Nebraska adds board members, elects officers

Humanities Nebraska has elected new members to its Council and Foundation boards of directors from Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Omaha, Plattsmouth and Pleasant Dale.
Lincoln area members elected are:
- Jeannette Eileen Jones of Lincoln, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was elected to the Nebraska Humanities Council board of directors. She is a historian of the United States, with expertise in American cultural and intellectual history and African American Studies. Her research expertise and interests include Gilded Age and Progressive Era history, pre-Colonial Africa, Black European Studies, the Black American West and other focus areas. She is the author of "In Search of Brightest Africa: Reimagining the Dark Continent in American Culture, 1884-1936." She is currently working on her second monograph, "America in Africa: U.S. Empire, Race and the African Question, 1821-1919."
- The Council also elected existing board of directors member Connie Duncan of Lincoln as chair.
- Andy Pollock of Pleasant Dale, a partner in Lincoln’s Rembolt Ludtke law firm, was elected to the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities board of directors. He has practiced law in Nebraska for over 28 years, primarily focusing on government relations and lobbying. In 2020, he published an anthology of his creative writing, featuring the first chapter of a novel he has written about the Great Blizzard of 1949. He is currently working on a project about the settlement of the Sandhills for a University of Nebraska publication. Pollock is, and has been, involved in numerous civic activities and has held several positions in state and local bar associations. He co-founded the Sandhills Marathon, an event he has coordinated the past 14 years.
Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. Accomplishing this mission is made possible by the dedicated volunteers on both boards. The Nebraska Humanities Council strives to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants. The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the Council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible.