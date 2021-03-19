Humanities Nebraska adds board members, elects officers

Humanities Nebraska has elected new members to its Council and Foundation boards of directors from Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Omaha, Plattsmouth and Pleasant Dale.

Lincoln area members elected are:

- Jeannette Eileen Jones of Lincoln, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was elected to the Nebraska Humanities Council board of directors. She is a historian of the United States, with expertise in American cultural and intellectual history and African American Studies. Her research expertise and interests include Gilded Age and Progressive Era history, pre-Colonial Africa, Black European Studies, the Black American West and other focus areas. She is the author of "In Search of Brightest Africa: Reimagining the Dark Continent in American Culture, 1884-1936." She is currently working on her second monograph, "America in Africa: U.S. Empire, Race and the African Question, 1821-1919."

- The Council also elected existing board of directors member Connie Duncan of Lincoln as chair.