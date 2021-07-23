Huenergardt selected new president of Lincoln East Rotary Club

Lincoln East Rotary Club will strive to be the pillar and support to our members and our community which centers on Service to others. I hope to keep in front of our members that the challenge of service is not just for ourselves, but our community and our world, and that service comes first.

Darrel hopes that our club focuses on relationships that are built among our club members as we reach out in service to our community and to the world. I hope we can avoid falling into the routine of institutional service, where we run through our programs and activities, and forget about personal service to the people who can use a friendly face. I hope that we can be a place where encouragement is found, not only to encourage, but to be encouraged. Mutual encouragement to each other in the context of the club community to remain focused on service above self

Lincoln East Rotary Club meets at Valentino’s on 70th and Van Dorn streets on Wednesdays at 11:45 a.m. If you want to make a difference in our community, visit us any Wednesday for lunch to see how you can help make Lincoln a place where we care and are willing to put service to others above self.

Visit us on our website at portal.clubrunner.ca/4424 or check out facebook.com/LincolnEastRotary.

