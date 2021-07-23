Huenergardt selected new president of Lincoln East Rotary Club

On July 1, Darrel Huenergardt became the president of Lincoln East Rotary Club. Our past president, Sue Schuerman, led the club through many a Zoom meeting; some of those meetings were held outside at Antelope Park, while occasionally we met at Valentino’s, where we currently are holding our meetings.
During Sue’s time as president, Lincoln East Rotary Club helped the Lincoln Food Bank through a district grant and a separate donation through its members that exceeded $6,000. The club helped with the raising and lowering of the flags on special occasions at the Veterans Memorial Gardens. Several members of the club helped with Meals on Wheels.
Lincoln East Rotary Club is committed to continuing with the raising and lowering of the flags on special occasions and helping our veterans. Members continue to do Meals on Wheels each week.
Darrel’s vision and goals for Lincoln East Rotary Club are based on the focus of Rotary International, “SERVICE ABOVE SELF.” Lincoln East Rotary Club exists to serve our community, and it has a proud heritage of accomplishing that. It is a social organization that helps meet the physical needs not only of our members and reaches out to help the citizens of our community. We know the needs of the lonely and distraught. We meet the needs of people at pivotal times of life: celebrate the birth of children or grandchildren, the marriage of member’s family, offer comfort at time of death and responds in time of crisis. I hope to make each weekly meeting a time that the members are given encouragement to cope with lives circumstances.
Lincoln East Rotary Club will strive to be the pillar and support to our members and our community which centers on Service to others. I hope to keep in front of our members that the challenge of service is not just for ourselves, but our community and our world, and that service comes first.
Darrel hopes that our club focuses on relationships that are built among our club members as we reach out in service to our community and to the world. I hope we can avoid falling into the routine of institutional service, where we run through our programs and activities, and forget about personal service to the people who can use a friendly face. I hope that we can be a place where encouragement is found, not only to encourage, but to be encouraged. Mutual encouragement to each other in the context of the club community to remain focused on service above self
Lincoln East Rotary Club meets at Valentino’s on 70th and Van Dorn streets on Wednesdays at 11:45 a.m. If you want to make a difference in our community, visit us any Wednesday for lunch to see how you can help make Lincoln a place where we care and are willing to put service to others above self.
Visit us on our website at portal.clubrunner.ca/4424 or check out facebook.com/LincolnEastRotary.