Hudec is East Rotary's Police Officer of the Year

Officer Hudec continues to seek out training and is in contact with other interdiction officers throughout the nation to ensure his is up to date with the latest trafficking trends and techniques of enforcement. In April 2019, he attended the National Interdiction Conference in Kansas City, where he was named the Interdiction Officer of the Year for 2018 and earned the Desert Snow “Relentless Award” for having one of the top seizures of 2018. The Lancaster County Interdiction Unit, as a whole, won the Homeland Security Investigations Bulk Cash currency award. This shows he is not just good at his job, but at the top of his field.

Hudec constantly works to improve on practices and equipment. In November 2019, he stopped, and later arrested, two parties (one a felon) with seven firearms and over a gram of methamphetamine. Upon later review of his in-car cruiser video, he saw that while the two detainees were in the rear seat of his cruiser, they were planning to assault him. One was observed to lean through the cage out of the back seat area and reach for the door handle. Upon learning of this officer safety issue, Hudec worked with the fleet garage to install metal bars across the opening in all of LPD’s cruisers to prevent any future attacks on officers.