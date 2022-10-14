Hub & Soul donates $10K to GPTN for Wilderness Park

The fourth annual Hub & Soul Music Series concluded its 2022 season Oct. 6 at beautiful Union Plaza with performances from the Jack Rodenband and Soul Dawg. During the final show, organizers presented a $10,000 check to leaders of the Great Plains Trails Network, the nonprofit partner for the Hub & Soul series for the past four years.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who attended and donated during the 2022 Hub & Soul Music Series presented by Cornhusker Bank,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who helped create the event in 2019 for the Lincoln Parks Foundation with Doug Dittman of the Hub Café. “At our final concert we were happy to present a $10,000 check, which represented donations from those who attended and a few generous matching donors, to the Great Plains Trails Network, which provided friendly volunteers for this music series.”

Gate donations were matched by private donors Acklie Charitable Foundation, Alice Dittman, Doug Dittman and Carla McCullough, Jim and Denise Peter, Rich and Susan Rodenburg, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Credit Union.

All donations go to GPTN’s effort to raise money for Wilderness Park improvements, a $2.1 million campaign led by the Lincoln Parks Foundation. GPTN is a volunteer-led community organization that advocates support for a network of trails in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

From 500-700 people of all ages attended each of the six free concerts, which featured emerging artists and original music representing a variety of genres, at the beautiful and unique backdrop of Union Plaza at 21st and Q streets.

In addition to Cornhusker Bank and the Lincoln Parks Foundation, the Hub & Soul community music series is made possible by the Hub Café, Meridian Clinical Research, Ameritas, Assurity, Rich Rodenburg of Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate, Bluestem Health, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company-David L. Darlington, Roper & Sons Funeral Home, Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department, Lincoln Orthodontics, Bob & Willie’s Wonderbowl, Lincoln Calling, KZUM Radio, Eagle Printing and Sign, and Eleanor Creative.

For more information about Hub & Soul, visit HubandSoul.com.