Hruby of Lincoln among 4 Airmen honored

Master Sgt. Lindsey Hruby of Lincoln is among four Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen recently honored as Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Hruby is a first sergeant with the 155th Mission Support Group. She is a business development manager at PenLink who says she has a passion for business and coffee. Her most recent endeavor is to learn how to make latte art.

Other honorees are Master Sgt. Nathan Camp of Papillion, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Newvine of North Bend, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Senior Airman Laura Schwery of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Airman of the Year.

These Airmen were selected by Nebraska Air National Guard senior enlisted leaders based on criteria that included work the Airmen did over the past year in completing professional military education, civilian education, accomplishments within their respective work areas or during overseas deployments, and involvement in community or volunteer activities.

"These four Citizen Airman have distinguished themselves through superior service," said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, Nebraska Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant, who led the board of senior enlisted leaders conducting the selection process.

"Our Airmen are extremely busy doing great things within the Nebraska Air National Guard," Horne continued, "while at the same time contributing to their communities and pursuing their education and other professional goals."