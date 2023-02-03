Hey cat lovers, do you have a furry Valentine? Cats aren’t much for candy and roses, but they do have their own love language. Here are some ways to show your cat how much you love it in ways it will understand.

Cat kisses

Cats don’t use their mouths to kiss – instead, they look at you and blink slowly. This shows that they feel comfortable and happy around you. Try it out by making eye contact with your cat and slowly blinking. Your cat just might “kiss” you back.

Body language

Learning to interpret your cat’s body language and vocal indicators will ensure that your cat feels safe and happy with you. If you notice any signs of stress, do what you can to calm your cat down. Picking up signs of comfort? Keep doing what you’re doing.

Play dates

Setting aside regular playtime will definitely make your cat feel the love. Cats can easily become bored if they don’t receive mental stimulation.

The Cat House is a 501©(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.