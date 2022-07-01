How to keep cats safe and calm during fireworks

It’s the July 4th weekend, and that means fireworks. No one celebrates independence like cats, but many become anxious this time of year, and The Cat House (TCH) encourages you to keep your cats indoors so they can stay safe and healthy this weekend.

Some other ways to keep your cats safe and calm are to close all windows and doors, provide a safe and quiet space for them to hide, and play some soothing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks. If you are staying inside and notice that your cats are stressed, do what you can to calm them with your presence.

Cats are a blast year round, and TCH has just the cat for you – whether you’re looking for a red, white or, yes, even blue cat! If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for visitors who have submitted an adoption application. We ask that unvaccinated visitors wear masks/face coverings.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.

