Hot LSMGL playing warms up cold day at Hillcrest CC

October was certainly unpredictable for weather, and while the day started a little cool, it warmed up gradually and turned into a sunny day with little wind for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Oct. 19 U-Pik Fun Day at Hillcrest Country Club.

The cold start to the Shamble event didn’t seem to faze the winners of the A flight as they scorched the course with a 103. Seventy-nine golfers in two flights navigated the tight course using 60% of each golfer’s handicap, while the gold tees were used for both flights.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 14 for closest to the pin with the second shot, and No. 18 for longest putt, with Larry Morford and Tom Jensen winning those, respectively. The Mixer fun day at Pioneers followed on Oct. 21.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 103-Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens, John Eshleman and John Tritt; second place, score 114-Pat Swift, Robert James, James Johnson and Neil Steiner; third place, score 116-Dennis Lewis, Tom McBride, Jerry Heinauer and Kevin Barker.

Flight B: First place, score 116-Mike Furrow, Rich Robinson, Gary Jones and Monty Fredrickson; second place, score 117-Randy Stubbs, Carl McReynolds, Arnold Ehlers and Jerry Knoche; third place, score 118-Craig Beach, Denny Quick, Bill Allen and Terry Waak.

