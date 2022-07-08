Horizons Community Church welcomes new lead pastor

Horizons Community Church, a United Methodist congregation in southwest Lincoln at 3200 Grainger Parkway that celebrates 25 years of ministry this year, welcomes new lead Pastor Mandy Barkhaus.

Pastor Barkhaus says she is excited and humbled about the opportunity to serve with the Horizons community beginning in July. Before serving in a church, Barkhaus worked for a nonprofit, allowing her to use her Bachelor of Arts degree in Human and Social Services Administration. She knew that helping people, especially young people, was her life calling. Although she loved her job, God called her to move from the secular nonprofit world into the church world.

Barkhaus has held various roles in church ministry over the last 15 years. She served as the hospitality director, then youth director, and then as executive pastor for the past seven years. She completed the United Methodist Course of Study in 2020, received her Master’s degree from Saint Paul School of Theology last May, and was commissioned as a provisional elder in June.

She says she loved serving at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Omaha but continues to be open to where God calls her. She is supported by her husband Tom and sons Jax, 21, and Lex, 18. Occasionally, you may see their sons, but Mandy and Tom are newly empty nesters. Son Jax lives and works in Kansas City, and Lex will be staying in Omaha to study graphic design.

Besides ministry, Mandy and Tom enjoy hiking, biking, going on adventures, exercising and playing board games.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Horizons community,” she said.

For more information, visit https://horizons.church or contact Aimee@horizonschurch.org or derek@horizonschurch.org.