Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest returns to the prairie Oct. 24

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center’s annual fall festival returns as the Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 3-5 p.m.

“We are excited to bring back Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest this fall,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager for Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. “The crepuscular creep tours will be especially fun for kids to learn about animals that are active at sunrise and sunset – learning from folks in costume in a silly, non-scary and interactive way.”

There will also be local music. Kevin Abourezk will start off with some native drum songs and native folk music, and Matt Briggs will close the event with some acoustic rock. In between, at 3:45 p.m., a Raptor Conservation Alliance representative will give a live bird presentation.

Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest will have socially distant seating on the grass (bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets) and plenty of space to spread out safely on the prairie for natural weaving crafts, owl activities and more. The event will be completely outdoors. Masks will be required inside the building for access to the restrooms.

Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 per person helps Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center pay the musicians and Raptor Conservation Alliance. For more information, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.

