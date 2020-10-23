Hoot 'n' Howl Fest at the prairie Nov. 1

In previous years, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center has hosted Fall Fest, an annual family-friendly event on the prairie. This year, it has transformed into a smaller, socially distanced version named Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest that features music, a bird show, Native American storytelling, and the crepuscular creep, a family-friendly tour available throughout the event that explores prairie life at dusk and dawn. The event is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

“We are excited to provide the fun of Fall Fest but in a safe, smaller version,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager for Audubon Nebraska. “The (crepuscular creep) tours will be especially fun for kids to learn about animals that are active at sunrise and sunset.”

Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest will have socially-distant seating on the grass; registrants should bring their own chairs/blankets. The event will be outdoors with access to restrooms indoors. Masks are required for all who attend.

The event is free (although donations are always appreciated) but registration is required to adhere to social-distancing requirements. For information and to register for Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0