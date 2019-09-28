Homestead Rehabilitation Center, your neighbor in care for short-term rehab, long-term living and nursing care, memory support, respite and end-of-life care, is proud to announce a number of new faces on its Leadership Team.
Homestead Rehabilitation Administrator Taylor Schommer joined the staff in April after being the administrator at Schuyler Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is a graduate of Chadron State College (bachelor’s in psychology, minor in children and families), and Oklahoma State University (master’s in healthcare administration).
She completed her AIT training under Amy Fish at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. A native of Chadron, she resides in Brainard. She and her husband, Joel, have two sons – Jaydyn, 9, and Jett, 7 – and two daughters, Jemma, 5, and Jersey, 3.
Ashley Nuss, director of nursing, joined Homestead Rehab two months ago and has 12 years of experience, most recently in a skilled-nursing position at Tabitha. Ashley is a registered nurse and a graduate of Metro Community College in Omaha. She said she enjoys Homestead Rehab for its small, intimate environment and home-like atmosphere. She and her husband, Ben, have a daughter, Marie, 7, and a son, Logan, 3. She leads a 90-member nursing staff at Homestead Rehab.
Crystal Steele, stations 4-5-6 unit manager, oversees operations for three of the six nursing stations at Homestead Rehab. She has nine years’ experience in nursing, joining Homestead in August after working most recently at Tabitha. A graduate of the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Southeast Community College, Crystal says she joined Homestead Rehab because of career advancement and the facility’s home-like environment. Crystal and her husband, Joe, have two daughters – Ayanna, 13, and Annaya, 7.
You have free articles remaining.
Julie Phelps, director of social services, came on board Sept. 18 at Homestead. She has a half-dozen years of experience in the field and worked most recently as a recruiter for AeroTec in Omaha. Julie has enjoyed the friendly welcome she’s received from both staff and residents. She and her daughter, Celeste, who turns 16 next month, live in Wahoo.
Barbara Beaty, nutritional services manager, joined Homestead Rehab in July after 12 years as head cook at Tabitha, where she cooked for 800 individuals daily, including 500 Meals on Wheels participants at lunchtime. Barbara enjoys the friendly, intimate atmosphere at Homestead. She has two adult sons – Christopher, in San Diego, and Robert, in Lincoln. Both sons are U.S. Navy retirees.
Jamie Young, Admissions Coordinator and Facility Relations Director, joined Homestead Rehab in June and has 20 years’ experience in the medical field. For the past four years she was office manager for RelyCare Pharmacy in Lincoln. Jamie enjoys helping the “geriatric population.” She has three daughters – Maliah, 15; Miah, 14; and Nevaeh, 11 – and a son, Royal, 2.
Homestead Rehabilitation Center opened in 1963 and is at 54th and LaSalle streets. For more details, see homesteadrehab.com or call (402) 488-0977.