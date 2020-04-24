Homer’s Heroes season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted another time-honored summer activity in Lincoln.

Due to COVID-19 and ongoing health concerns, organizers of Homer’s Heroes announced last weekend that the baseball season for physically and/or intellectually challenged youngsters has been canceled.

The announcement did come with a glimmer of hope, though.

“Depending on circumstances, we will try to have one game sometime in the summer, so we can connect and see everyone we’ll miss so much,” said Jeanne Cuda, one of the program’s coordinators and a volunteer since the program’s second year.

Homer’s Heroes was launched in 1992 under the Lincoln Junior Saltdogs League umbrella and is operated by members of Lincoln’s Optimist clubs. It offers organized games on six Saturdays in June and July, capped by a season-ending recognition picnic.

The program is offered free to the league’s approximately 100 players ages 5-17 and their families. Shirts and awards are furnished by Lincoln’s Optimist clubs. Caps, field rental and equipment are sponsored by the Junior Saltdogs League. The program attracted 95 participants last summer.