The Homer’s Heroes League is for boys and girls with mental and physical challenges ranging from ages 5-17. In 2019, Homer’s Heroes fielded eight teams totaling 95 players.
Six weeks of games are played starting the first Saturday of June. Volunteer “buddies” encourage and assist each player during the game. One game is played at Haymarket Park with the Lincoln Saltdogs players.
The Optimist Clubs of Lincoln established Homer’s Heroes in 1992, and the program has continued to grow since inception. This league is free for all players. It was established simply to give players with challenges an opportunity to be on a team, have fun and play ball.
The season ends with an awards picnic where all players receive a trophy, hang out with friends and enjoy great food.
Many volunteers deserve to be recognized. A big shout-out to Jeanne Cuda for her volunteer efforts. In addition, shirts and awards are furnished by FBM (formerly Lincoln Drywall). Caps, equipment and field rental are sponsored by the Junior Saltdogs. For more information, contact HomersHeroes1@aol.com.