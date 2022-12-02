'Homer Deus' show on display at Lux through Jan. 28

The Lux Center for the Arts is displaying the first solo exhibition by Neil Celani titled “Homer Deus,” on view in the East Gallery now through Jan. 28.

Functional vessels, including pots, vases, cups and dishes, with representational figurative drawings and geometric symbols that tell tales of ancient civilizations, have been found all over the world throughout hundreds of cultures.

The exhibition’s title “Homer Deus” refers to Homer, the hapless blue-collar patriarch in the satirical cartoon “The Simpsons,” and Deus, the Latin word for God. “The Simpsons” is an animated series depicting American life from the perspective of a middle class, Midwestern family of five that aired for 33 years, from Dec. 17, 1989, until its final episode this year on May 22. In Celani’s view, "The Simpsons" series is “a modern zeitgeist that holds a unique significance in Western culture.”

The works in “Homer Deus” are fun and whimsical, if also satirical, with obvious reverence given to the iconic cartoon characters who Celani refers to as “Simpsonic gods.” Among others, they include a reclining miniature figurine of Homer with a functional mug for a belly that jingles when you shake it, a signature element in some of Celani’s works that make it impossible not to smile while you hold them.

As Celani has said, “I embrace the absurdity of the Simpsons as deities, but believe they are an apt symbol of the American dream worthy of my worship. With a burp and a smile, they hold up a mirror for us to see our best and worst tendencies, sometimes even forecasting the future.”

What the future holds for these works is unknown, but one can imagine them being excavated in 2,800 years, along with over 30 years worth of indestructible plastic cartoon memorabilia, only to be displayed and referred to as “Simpsons Deus.”

Originally from Colorado, Celani lives and works in Lincoln. He is currently the Ceramics Studio manager at the Lux Center for the Arts and has just finished the design and build of the Lux’s first gas kiln – the only one accessible for public use in Nebraska.

For more information on this exhibition, additional works by Celani or other queries regarding the exhibitions program at the Lux, contact Haley Shaw, director of exhibitions, by calling 402-466-8692 or emailing haley@luxcenter.org.