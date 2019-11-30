Homeless Coalition announces honorees

The Lincoln Homeless Coalition honored advocates, businesses, organizations and volunteers for a year of extraordinary efforts to address homelessness in Lincoln and Lancaster County during the Coalition's 20th annual recognition brunch Nov. 22 at City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St.
The 2019 award recipients are:
Landlord of the Year: Arrow Capital.
Human Services Agency Award: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders Counties.
Human Services Individual Award: Meg Damme.
Lifetime Service Award: Andrea Haberman.
Project Connect Award: Jeff Krotz.
Coordinated Entry Award: Cedars Street Outreach.
Volunteer Award: Jim Danahar.
Funder Award: Community Health Endowment.
Community Partner Award: Bradd Schmeichel, Urban Development.
Community Partner Award: Sara Hoyle, Human Services Administration.
In addition, Certificates of Recognition were presented to the following dedicated individuals and groups: Jared Alberico, Conagra, Cotner-Superior Petcare, Jennifer Danner, Cole Dickes, Crete High School student volunteers, Sarah Fentress, Friendship Home, Jordan Hasselbalch, Savannah Koch, Clarice Mackey, Doug Marthaler, Michelle Martinez, Realty Works, Ellen Reilly, Mary Rittenburg, Randy Uribe and Monica Zinke.
Scott Young, executive director of the Lincoln Food Bank, served as emcee.
The mission of the Lincoln Homeless Coalition is to heighten awareness and develop a community-wide commitment to the needs and issues surrounding individuals and families who are near or experiencing homelessness.
