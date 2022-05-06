Holy Trinity Arts Festival set for May 14

All are welcome to attend the Holy Trinity Arts Festival to celebrate spring and the arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St.

The event will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists’ booths, performing artists and a floral arts design presentation, along with food vendors and a brewery.

The Church of the Holy Trinity campus offers spacious grounds and ample parking, allowing easy access to the performances and floral displays. Approximately 20 local artists will exhibit, presenting painting, wood crafting, jewelry, metal sculpture, photography and more. The performances will include a flute duet, dance and clogging troupes, jazz instrumentalists, music on an antiphonal organ, a Japanese drum troupe and a concert pianist.

The Stem Gallery is organizing the floral arts display along with four other florists.

Kids’ events are planned including art classes hosted by Jane Janesch, children’s ministry director.

Dr Michael Norris is the festival director. The festival is open to the public and free to attend.

For more information, go to www.holytrinityartsfestival.com/ or watch for festival updates on Facebook.

