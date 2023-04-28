The second annual Holy Trinity Arts Festival will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St.

The festival will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists, performing artists and floral arts design. Food trucks and a brewery will complete the festival atmosphere.

More than 20 local artists will exhibit, presenting painting, wood crafting, jewelry, metal sculpture, photography and more. The festival will host performances throughout the day, including dance troupes, a jazz trio, flute duet, organ recital, a Japanese drum troupe, organ/piano duet, piano and youth performance, and the Southwest High School Jazz Orchestra.

New this year -- 10 "select artists" will exhibit one of their works at various areas throughout the church. Each of these will be complimented by a floral arts presentation created by one of 10 select florists.

Children's art activities are scheduled throughout the day as well as outdoor activities.

The festival is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, go to www.holytrinityartsfestival.com.