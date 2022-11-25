Holiday show opens Friday at Burkholder Project

The Holiday Show, a full gallery celebration of the season, will open Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.
Studio and associated artists were invited to submit work that represents the holiday season, whatever that means for them. This can be taken literally as Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, etc. It can also be a piece inspired by winter, the changing seasons and colors. As you walk through the gallery, you will see multiple mediums from a wide variety of artists.
The shows on display can be seen all month in person during gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Open by appointment only Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305. For more details on current shows, visit www.burkholderproject.com.