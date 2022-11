Gallery 9 will host its annual Holiday Show in December and January featuring work by all member artists at 124 S. Ninth St.

The show will be on display Nov. 30 through Jan. 15 during regular gallery hours, with an opening reception on First Friday, Dec 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. Gallery 9 will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 16-31.